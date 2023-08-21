Alex Michelsen faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), he was knocked out by Laslo Djere in the round of 16. Michelsen's odds are +50000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Michelsen at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Michelsen's Next Match

Michelsen will open up at the US Open by meeting Ramos-Vinolas in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Alex Michelsen Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Michelsen Stats

Michelsen is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open, to No. 34-ranked Djere, 4-6, 4-6.

In six tournaments over the past year, Michelsen has yet to win a title, and his record is 11-7.

Michelsen is 6-4 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Michelsen has played 18 matches and 23.7 games per match.

In his 10 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Michelsen has averaged 22.2 games.

Michelsen, over the past 12 months, has won 83.5% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Michelsen has claimed 22.2% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.

