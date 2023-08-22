Jordan Luplow -- hitting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .265.

This season, Luplow has posted at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Luplow has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .143 .500 OBP .250 .333 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

