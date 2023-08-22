Two of the league's top scorers take the court -- Napheesa Collier (third, 21.5 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) host the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter and BSSWX

Lynx vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 85 Lynx 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-2) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Lynx vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has 16 wins in 31 games against the spread this season.

Minnesota has seen 16 of its 31 games go over the point total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx rank ninth in the WNBA with 79.6 points per game, but their defense has struggled, surrendering 84.3 points per game (second-worst in league).

So far this year, Minnesota is pulling down 34.1 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Lynx are committing 13.4 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

When it comes to threes, the Lynx are struggling, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.5 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (31.9%).

The Lynx rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes allowed per game with 9.1 (dead last), and they rank seventh in the league with a 34.8% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Of the shots attempted by Minnesota in 2023, 69.4% of them have been two-pointers (77.5% of the team's made baskets) and 30.6% have been three-pointers (22.5%).

