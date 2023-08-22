Michael A. Taylor vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks.
- Taylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 53 of 102 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (11.8%).
- He has homered in 15 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26 games this season (25.5%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.193
|.279
|OBP
|.263
|.471
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|16
|60/7
|K/BB
|52/12
|6
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.05 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.