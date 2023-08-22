The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Jeffers has had a hit in 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.4%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.9% of his games this season, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .319 AVG .241 .410 OBP .351 .560 SLG .402 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 29/11 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 2

