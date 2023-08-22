Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Tuesday at American Family Field against Bailey Ober, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 168 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 13th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (551 total runs).

The Twins rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces the majors.

Minnesota has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.200).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Ober (6-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Ober is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Ober is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 20 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery

