Christian Yelich and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins play at American Family Field on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (98 total hits).

He has a .230/.310/.404 slash line so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Miley Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (6-3) for his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 16 starts this season.

Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 16 5.0 7 4 3 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 6.0 2 1 1 2 3 at Nationals Aug. 2 4.0 3 1 1 5 2 vs. Reds Jul. 9 6.0 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 5.0 9 4 4 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 134 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a .287/.373/.460 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 96 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .224/.302/.411 slash line on the season.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

