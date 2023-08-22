The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) host the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (65-60) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (6-6) for the Twins and Wade Miley (6-3) for the Brewers.

Twins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (6-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Bailey Ober vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 28th in MLB with a .234 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.379) and 130 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.

Miley has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Miley is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

