Jorge Polanco vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Polanco has had a hit in 37 of 52 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits nine times (17.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has an RBI in 17 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (34.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.255
|AVG
|.232
|.310
|OBP
|.318
|.510
|SLG
|.337
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|34/8
|K/BB
|23/11
|2
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
