Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .247 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Farmer has had a hit in 46 of 85 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (14.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Farmer has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.5%).

Other Twins Players vs the Brewers

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 42
.256 AVG .238
.331 OBP .281
.380 SLG .362
9 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 14
35/8 K/BB 32/7
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Burnes looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
