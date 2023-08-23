On Wednesday, Max Kepler (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .240 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 52 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in 21.3% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven in a run in 34 games this season (36.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 52 .265 AVG .218 .321 OBP .286 .497 SLG .448 16 XBH 18 9 HR 11 23 RBI 25 39/12 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

