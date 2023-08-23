How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field in the final of a two-game series, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.
- Fueled by 396 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 554 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the eighth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.204 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda (3-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.
- Maeda has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Gavin Williams
