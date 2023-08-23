Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Carlos Correa and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 98 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashed .228/.309/.401 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 77 hits with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashed .240/.302/.470 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 25 starts this season.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 17 7.0 2 0 0 9 2 at White Sox Aug. 11 5.2 8 5 5 5 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 6.0 2 2 2 5 4 at Nationals Jul. 31 6.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 135 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.371/.460 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 97 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .225/.302/.410 so far this year.

Santana takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.