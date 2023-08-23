The Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) aim to sweep the Minnesota Twins (65-61) on Wednesday at American Family Field, beginning at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (3-7) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Twins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.13 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .240 batting average against him.

Maeda enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Maeda has put up 10 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (9-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).

Corbin Burnes vs. Twins

The Twins are batting .238 this season, 21st in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (13th in the league) with 169 home runs.

The Twins have gone 7-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

