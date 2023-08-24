On Thursday, Carlos Correa (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 99 hits and an OBP of .310, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .400.

Correa has picked up a hit in 75 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (13.4%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 61 .226 AVG .232 .306 OBP .313 .359 SLG .435 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 30 51/22 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings