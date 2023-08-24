The Dallas Wings (18-15) face Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx (16-17) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas' previous game ended in a loss to Minnesota 91-86 on the road. Satou Sabally (22 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (20 PTS, 7 AST, 38.1 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) led the Wings, and Napheesa Collier (29 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 68.8 FG%) and McBride (21 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) paced the Lynx.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-350 to win)

Wings (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+275 to win)

Lynx (+275 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-7.5)

Wings (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are ninth in the league in points scored (79.8 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (84.5).

At 34 rebounds per game and 35.1 rebounds allowed, Minnesota is seventh and ninth in the WNBA, respectively.

The Lynx are seventh in the league in assists (19.1 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.6).

The Lynx are the third-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

In 2023, Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and seventh in defensive 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Lynx are averaging more points at home (80.1 per game) than on the road (79.4). But they are also allowing more at home (86.2) than away (82.6).

At home, Minnesota grabs 33.9 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than away (34.2). The team concedes 34.9 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (35.2).

The Lynx pick up 1.3 more assists per game at home (19.7) than away (18.4).

Minnesota commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.2) than away (13.4), and it forces more at home (12.9) than away (12.4).

At home the Lynx sink 6.4 treys per game, 0.4 less than away (6.8). They shoot 31.4% from beyond the arc at home, 1.4% lower than away (32.8%).

Minnesota gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.8) than away (9.3), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (34.3%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been underdogs in 22 games this season and won 10 (45.5%) of those contests.

The Lynx have a record of 3-6 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +275 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has beaten the spread 17 times in 33 games.

Minnesota is 4-5 as a 7.5-point underdog or more.

The implied probability of a win by the Lynx based on the moneyline is 26.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.