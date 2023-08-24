Twins vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-54) and Minnesota Twins (65-62) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 24.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-6) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (9-6).
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 85 times and won 50, or 58.8%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 44-31 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 561 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
|August 19
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Dallas Keuchel vs Ryan Borucki
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
