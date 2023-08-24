Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-54) and Minnesota Twins (65-62) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 24.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-6) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (9-6).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 85 times and won 50, or 58.8%, of those games.

Minnesota is 44-31 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 561 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule