On Friday, Carlos Correa (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 100 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (76 of 113), with at least two hits 20 times (17.7%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Correa has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 41 games this year (36.3%), including six multi-run games (5.3%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 61 .226 AVG .232 .305 OBP .313 .362 SLG .435 17 XBH 26 4 HR 11 26 RBI 30 51/22 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

