Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is batting .328 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of them.
  • He has homered in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Lewis has driven in a run in 14 games this year (41.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.292 AVG .367
.352 OBP .387
.492 SLG .533
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 12
19/5 K/BB 15/1
2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-5) to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9).
