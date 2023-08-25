The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 41 of 69 games this year (59.4%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jeffers has had an RBI in 18 games this year (26.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (25 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 35
.326 AVG .248
.415 OBP .353
.598 SLG .410
12 XBH 11
6 HR 4
11 RBI 17
29/11 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9).
