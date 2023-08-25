Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (6-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 26th start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 19 6.2 4 4 4 7 3 at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0 at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 100 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 56 RBI.

He's slashed .229/.310/.401 so far this season.

Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 79 hits with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashed .240/.303/.468 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 147 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.348/.466 so far this season.

Semien has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Corey Seager Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 116 hits with 33 doubles, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .345/.414/.658 on the year.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

