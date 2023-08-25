Today's WNBA schedule has just one game -- the Los Angeles Sparks squaring off against the Atlanta Dream.

Catch live WNBA games

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream host the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks travel to face the Dream on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Stream Live: (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • ATL Record: 16-17
  • LAS Record: 14-18
  • ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
  • LAS Stats: 79.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

  • ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.2 APG)
  • LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2
  • LAS Odds to Win: -130
  • ATL Odds to Win: +107
  • Total: 161 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

