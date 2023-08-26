Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (26-7) visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 7-10 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

Minnesota has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

In the Liberty's 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

In the Lynx's 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.