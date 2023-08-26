The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 29 walks.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this season (54 of 97), with more than one hit 24 times (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven in a run in 35 games this year (36.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 of 97 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 53 .266 AVG .225 .327 OBP .294 .513 SLG .455 18 XBH 19 10 HR 11 24 RBI 25 40/14 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings