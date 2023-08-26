How to Watch the Phillies vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Zack Wheeler and Dakota Hudson will start for their respective teams when the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:15 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball with 158 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Philadelphia ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .431.
- The Phillies' .259 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- Philadelphia is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (609 total).
- The Phillies are eighth in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- Philadelphia has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.244).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.
- St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 588 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.442 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wheeler (9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Wheeler is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Wheeler is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Hudson (5-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Hudson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Trevor Williams
|8/21/2023
|Giants
|W 10-4
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|Scott Alexander
|8/22/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Home
|Taijuan Walker
|Kyle Harrison
|8/23/2023
|Giants
|L 8-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Alex Cobb
|8/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Home
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Wheeler
|Dakota Hudson
|8/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|Drew Rom
|8/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Taijuan Walker
|Lucas Giolito
|8/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tyler Anderson
|8/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Reid Detmers
|9/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Freddy Peralta
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-1
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Luis Ortiz
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Yu Darvish
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|-
