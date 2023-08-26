Empoli FC versus AC Monza is one of many solid options on Saturday's Serie A slate.

We have what you need regarding how to watch Saturday's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch AC Monza vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC (0-0-1) is on the road to face AC Monza (0-0-1) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Atalanta

Atalanta (1-0-0) is on the road to match up with Frosinone Calcio (0-0-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Watch AC Milan vs Torino FC

Torino FC (0-1-0) journeys to match up with AC Milan (1-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Watch Hellas Verona vs AS Roma

AS Roma (0-1-0) makes the trip to play Hellas Verona (1-0-0) at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.