On Sunday, Jordan Luplow (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jordan Luplow? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

  • Luplow is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Luplow has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Luplow has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.125 AVG .143
.300 OBP .250
.125 SLG .143
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
3/1 K/BB 4/1
1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.