On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .250 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

In 71.4% of his 56 games this season, Polanco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (16.1%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .268 AVG .229 .333 OBP .321 .527 SLG .333 15 XBH 6 7 HR 2 21 RBI 9 35/11 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings