Carlos Correa vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (101) this season.
- In 66.4% of his 116 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (37 of 116), with more than one RBI 13 times (11.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season (43 of 116), with two or more runs seven times (6.0%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|61
|.218
|AVG
|.232
|.303
|OBP
|.313
|.360
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|55/25
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed two innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 32 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
