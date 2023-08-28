Jorge Polanco -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Polanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

Polanco has had a hit in 41 of 57 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has driven home a run in 19 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least one run 20 times this year (35.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .271 AVG .229 .333 OBP .321 .517 SLG .333 15 XBH 6 7 HR 2 22 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings