Max Kepler vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Rangers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .251 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 30 walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 56 of 99 games this year (56.6%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (26.3%).
- He has homered in 21 games this year (21.2%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.225
|.343
|OBP
|.294
|.525
|SLG
|.455
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|25
|41/15
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed two innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 32 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
