Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (68-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on August 28.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Xzavion Curry (3-2, 3.51 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 52, or 59.8%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 17-15 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 589 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

