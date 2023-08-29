Matt Wallner vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.433 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .231 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (20 of 45), with multiple hits eight times (17.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (20.0%).
- In 46.7% of his games this season (21 of 45), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|17
|.293
|AVG
|.135
|.402
|OBP
|.237
|.634
|SLG
|.327
|13
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|6
|33/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
