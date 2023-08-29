The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Steven Kwan among those expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in MLB play with 185 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .422 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 599 (4.5 per game).

The Twins are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Pablo Lopez (9-6) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 158 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Lopez is looking to collect his 17th quality start of the season.

Lopez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In five of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams

