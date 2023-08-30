Carlos Correa vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 102 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .395. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 66.1% of his 118 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37 games this season (31.4%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.215
|AVG
|.232
|.300
|OBP
|.313
|.352
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|58/26
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (10-3) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.01 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.