Matt Wallner vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .234.
- In 21 of 46 games this year (45.7%) Wallner has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has driven home a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.135
|.406
|OBP
|.237
|.624
|SLG
|.327
|13
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|6
|33/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send Bibee (10-3) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
