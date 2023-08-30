Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .315 with five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Lewis has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (23.1%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has driven in a run in 17 games this season (43.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 15 .279 AVG .367 .347 OBP .387 .535 SLG .533 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 17 RBI 12 23/8 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

