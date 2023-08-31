The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Minnesota had the 66th-ranked offense last season (28.2 points per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 13.8 points allowed per game. Nebraska totaled 22.6 points per game offensively last year (102nd in the FBS), and it surrendered 27.6 points per game (77th) on defense.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Key Statistics (2022)

Nebraska Minnesota 344.2 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.8 (58th) 414.4 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.7 (8th) 123.3 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (16th) 220.8 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.2 (116th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Nebraska Stats Leaders (2022)

Casey Thompson threw for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Anthony Grant tallied 915 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Ajay Allen rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Trey Palmer was targeted 9.1 times per game and piled up 1,043 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Marcus Washington averaged 39.3 receiving yards on 3.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Travis Vokolek averaged 20 receiving yards per game on 2.9 targets per game a season ago.

Minnesota Stats Leaders (2022)

Tanner Morgan's previous season stat line: 1,382 passing yards (106.3 per game), 107-for-160 (66.9%), nine touchdowns and five picks.

Last year Mohamed Ibrahim took 320 rushing attempts for 1,665 yards (128.1 per game) and scored 20 touchdowns.

Treyson Potts churned out 474 yards on 101 carries (36.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

Daniel Jackson amassed 37 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was targeted 60 times, and averaged 42.8 yards per game.

Brevyn Spann-Ford also impressed receiving last season. He collected 42 receptions for 497 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 61 times.

Mike Brown-Stephens hauled in 22 passes for 338 yards, averaging 26 yards per game last year.

