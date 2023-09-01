The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 102 hits and an OBP of .304, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .391.

Correa has gotten a hit in 78 of 119 games this season (65.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (10.9%).

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .211 AVG .232 .295 OBP .313 .345 SLG .435 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 60/26 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

