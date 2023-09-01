Jorge Polanco vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has an RBI in 21 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 60 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.321
|.547
|SLG
|.333
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|9
|36/14
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.71), 14th in WHIP (1.128), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
