The Atlanta Dream (17-19) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) after dropping eight road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-1) 165.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-1.5) 165.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-1.5) 165.5 -115 -125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread 13 times this year (13-11 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Dream's 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • Lynx games have gone over the point total 20 out of 36 times this season.

