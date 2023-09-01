Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Jeffers has had a hit in 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.5%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (12.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven home a run in 19 games this season (26%), including more than one RBI in 11% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 26 of 73 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .296 AVG .248 .392 OBP .353 .528 SLG .410 12 XBH 11 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 39/12 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings