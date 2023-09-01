Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (75-58) and the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 1.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-5) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (9-8).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been victorious in 16, or 38.1%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Minnesota has won three of eight games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (603 total, 4.5 per game).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule