The Texas Rangers versus Minnesota Twins game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Royce Lewis.

The Rangers are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+125). The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Twins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with 16 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 134 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-29 29-36 30-27 39-37 52-49 17-15

