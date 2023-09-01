Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 187 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.209 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (9-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 23 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.