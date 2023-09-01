How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 187 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.209 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (9-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.
- In 23 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Logan Allen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.