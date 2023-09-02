The UMass Minutemen (1-0) visit the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Auburn totaled 24.8 points per game on offense last season (86th in the FBS), and it ranked 97th on the other side of the ball with 29.5 points allowed per game. UMass' offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 41 points per game (seventh-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 27th by surrendering 30 points per game.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN.

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. UMass Key Statistics (2022)

Auburn UMass 378.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (130th) 395.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.1 (40th) 205.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (68th) 172.7 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.9 (126th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Robby Ashford had 1,613 passing yards -- including a 49.2% completion percentage -- with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions (134.4 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 153 carries for 710 yards and seven TDs.

Last year Tank Bigsby took 179 rushing attempts for 970 yards (80.8 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson amassed 26 receptions for 493 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 46 times, and averaged 41.1 yards per game.

Koy Moore produced last year, catching 20 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown. He collected 26.2 receiving yards per game.

Jarquez Hunter's stat line last year: 224 receiving yards, 17 catches, two touchdowns, on 25 targets.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has been a dual threat for UMass this season. He has 192 passing yards (192 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 96 yards (96 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kay'Ron Adams has racked up 79 yards (on 15 carries) with two touchdowns.

Christian Wells has collected one receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 68 (68 yards per game). He's been targeted one times.

Anthony Simpson has three receptions (on five targets) for a total of 65 yards (65 yards per game) this year.

George Johnson has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

