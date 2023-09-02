Carlos Correa vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 103 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .390. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 65.8% of his games this season (79 of 120), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 120), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (37 of 120), with two or more RBI 13 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.211
|AVG
|.232
|.295
|OBP
|.313
|.345
|SLG
|.432
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|60/26
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Montgomery (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 152 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
