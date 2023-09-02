The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

On defense, Iowa State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 285.6 yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (369.8 yards per game). On offense, Northern Iowa ranked 27th in the FCS with 33 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 50th in points allowed (385.5 points allowed per contest).

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics (2022)

Iowa State Northern Iowa 369.8 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.9 (30th) 285.6 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (56th) 108 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (58th) 261.8 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (13th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders (2022)

Hunter Dekkers' previous season stat line: 3,044 passing yards (253.7 per game), 302-for-457 (66.1%), 19 touchdowns and 14 picks.

Last season Jirehl Brock took 99 rushing attempts for 445 yards (37.1 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton collected 312 rushing yards on 87 carries and two touchdowns last season.

Xavier Hutchinson reeled in 107 catches for 1,171 yards (97.6 per game) while being targeted 165 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel tacked on 609 yards on 61 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 88 times, and averaged 50.8 receiving yards per game.

Dimitri Stanley grabbed 32 passes on 55 targets for 383 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.9 receiving yards per game.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders (2022)

Theo Day threw for an average of 283.7 passing yards per game and tossed 26 touchdowns last season.

Dom Williams racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 65.7 yards per game last season.

Vance McShane rushed for 711 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Sam Schnee averaged 69.5 yards on 4.4 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Sergio Morancy caught 26 passes last season on his way to 510 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Deion McShane grabbed 33 passes on his way to 486 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

