Based on our computer model, the Iowa Hawkeyes will defeat the Utah State Aggies when the two teams match up at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Iowa vs. Utah State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Iowa vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (+23.5) Toss Up (43) Iowa 33, Utah State 11

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

The Hawkeyes won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Iowa was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 23.5-point favorite last year.

Last season, four of Hawkeyes games hit the over.

Iowa games last season posted an average total of 38.2, which is 4.8 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Utah State Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies put together a 4-9-0 ATS record last season.

Utah State won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 23.5 points or more last year.

Aggies games went over the point total five out of 13 times last year.

The average total points scored in Utah State games last year (43) is 11.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawkeyes vs. Aggies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 17.7 13.3 18.4 12.4 16 17.2 Utah State 22.2 31.2 26.3 26.2 20.2 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.