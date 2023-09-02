The Utah State Aggies (0-0) are facing tough odds as 23.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0). The game has an over/under of 43.

Iowa struggled on offense last season, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS (251.2 yards per game). However, it ranked second-best on defense, giving up only 270.8 yards per game. Utah State totaled 22.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 104th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 105th, surrendering 31.2 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs Utah State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -23.5 -110 -110 43 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Looking to place a bet on Iowa vs. Utah State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa beat the spread eight times in 13 games last season.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Iowa had four of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Iowa was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They finished 6-2 in those games.

The Aggies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 96.2% chance to win.

Bet on Iowa to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Kaleb Johnson ran for 774 yards (59.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, Sam LaPorta scored one TD, catching 58 balls for 656 yards (50.5 per game).

In 13 games a season ago, Spencer Petras passed for 1,725 yards (132.7 per game), with five touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.9%.

In the passing game, Luke Lachey scored four TDs, hauling in 28 balls for 398 yards (30.6 per game).

Jack Campbell delivered two interceptions to go with 92 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 13 games last year.

Cooper DeJean amassed 55 tackles, three TFL, and five interceptions in 13 games.

Deontae Craig registered 7.5 sacks to go with seven TFL and 24 tackles in 13 games played a season ago.

Seth Benson posted 66 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception through 13 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.